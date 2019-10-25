US may maintain 500 troops in northeast Syria

The US authorities are considering the possibility of maintaining a military contingent of 500 people in the north-east of Syria, as well as sending several dozen tanks and other equipment there to protect the military, TASS reported referring to The Wall Street Journal.
This version of events, according to the publication, is a change in the plans of US President Donald Trump regarding the withdrawal of American troops from Syria. According to the publication, thus the US will slightly change the purpose of finding troops in Syria. Now, in addition to fighting the militants of the ISIS, the US is counting on protecting oil fields in the east of the country.
According to the Pentagon press service, the US is sending additional forces and funds to northeast Syria to protect oil fields from ISIS fighters.
Earlier, US leader Donald Trump said that US authorities would not allow militants to regain control of oil fields in northeast Syria and intend to leave them under their control and then decide what to do with them.