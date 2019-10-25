Erdogan demands extradition of Kurdish commander

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the US should transfer SDF general commander Mazloum Abdi, DW reported.
Erdogan called Abdi a terrorist linked to the Kurdish Workers Party. National media report that Turkey holds him responsible for the 2008 attack in southeastern Turkey, leaving 17 people killed.
Erdogan criticized a number of countries, including the US, for considering Abdi as a legitimate political figure. Erdogan said Turkey will begin the process of preparing a request for the extradition of Abdi.
US President Donald Trump, in his turn, tweeted on his page that he was pleased with the talks with Abdi.