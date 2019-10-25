News
Newspaper: Armenia PM to meet with Russia’s Putin in coming days
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

Zhamanak daily writes: "Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's working visit to Moscow is expected in the coming days. Pashinyan will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and, according to our source, the main purpose of the visit is to negotiate on the price of [Russian natural] gas [being supplied to Armenia].

“The Armenian authorities want the price of gas to remain the same, as the rise in prices will have a negative impact on both the living standards of the population and the development of the economy."
This text available in   Հայերեն
