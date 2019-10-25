Newspaper: Armenia ministers personally demanded PM increase in salaries

Irates newspaper of Armenia writes: "The Prime Minister's secret instruction on raising salaries of ministers, whereby the executive’s representatives have been receiving salaries of 1.5 million drams for several months, has caused a stir. The government, which has adopted an open and transparent policy, has in fact concealed from the ‘proud and dignified’ citizens of Armenia how much it has raised the salaries of the ‘ministers of the people's hearts.”

“Irates reports that the ministers have personally petition [PM Nikol] Pashinyan in raising his salaries, and he has complied.

“He [the interlocutor of the newspaper] also stressed that ministers should be paid so well that they do not think about other related things, such as business or career. He stressed that in order for ministers to lead the field on a 7-day and 24-hour basis, the state must be ready to meet their social needs.

‘“And not only the ministers; all the staff of the state apparatus should receive decent social guarantees.’"