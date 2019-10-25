About 300 Russian military police arrive in Syria

About 300 Russian military police have arrived in Syria to help withdraw Kurdish detachments from the Turkish border, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
A source at the military ministry told RIA Novosti yesterday that in the light of new instructions, another 276 Russian military police and 33 units of equipment will be deployed to Syria.
The defense ministry said a subdivision from Chechnya was sent to Syria, and it had that departed from the North Ossetian airport.
The police will be assisting in securing the population and maintaining law and order, as well as providing patrols and "withdrawal of Kurdish self-defense units and their armaments within 30 km of the Syrian-Turkish border."
"More trained servicemen who have experience in such operations have arrived in Syria and have been trained at the Military Police Center in Vladikavkaz," the defense ministry said.
More than 20 "Tigris" and "Typhoon-U" armored vehicles are being transported to Syrian airbase for military policemen.