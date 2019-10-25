Trump decides to cancel government subscriptions for The New York Times, The Washington Post

President Donald Trump has decided to cancel government subscriptions for The New York Times and The Washington Post. The White House is preparing to instruct federal agencies not to renew their subscription to these two newspapers, PA reported.
White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham insists that this move is cost-saving, saying that not renewing a subscription at all federal agencies will be a significant savings for taxpayers worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.
However, Trump, who often criticizes the two newspapers, said in an interview with Fox News on Monday that they don't want to see The Times at the White House.