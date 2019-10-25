Protests resume in Iraq

Protests resumed in Iraq, AFP reported.
In early October, mass protests began in Iraq, which first condemned corruption and unemployment, and then turned into calls for a revision of the political system.
The protests ended after a crushing response from the security forces. They were supposed to resume on Friday. But hundreds of people went to the streets of the Iraqi capital earlier than anticipated.
Immediately after midnight, PM Abdel Mahdi spoke on TV. He defended his reform program, including cabinet rearrangements, and told protesters that it was their right to protest if they did not interfere with public life.
Mass rallies, which began on October 1, were unprecedented both because of their spontaneity and because of brutal violence. According to an official investigation, at least 157 people were killed. The vast majority of them were protesters in Baghdad. In 70% of cases, they died from a shot.