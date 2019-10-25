North Korea accuses US officials of hostility towards Pyongyang

North Korea accused US officials of hostility towards Pyongyang, despite the special relationship between leader Kim Jong-un and President Donald Trump, and urged Washington to act wisely, AP reported.
“Contrary to the political judgment and intention of President Trump, Washington political circles and DPRK policy makers of the U.S. administration are hostile to the DPRK for no reason, preoccupied with the Cold War mentality and ideological prejudice,” Kim Kye Gwan said in the statement, referring to North Korea by its formal name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. “We want to see how wisely the U.S. will pass the end of the year.”
Nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang broke after the February summit between Kim Jong-un and Trump, when the US side rejected North Korea’s demand for easing sanctions in exchange for a deal to partially surrender its nuclear potential.
Kim Kye Gwan noted that Kim Jong-un considers his relationship with Trump to be “special,” and that trust between the leaders is still maintained.
“I sincerely hope that a motive force to overcome all the obstacles between the DPRK and the U.S. and to advance the bilateral relations in the better direction will be provided on the basis of the close relationship,” Kim Kye Gwan said.