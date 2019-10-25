News
PM: My vision of women's activism does not conflict with my perceptions of Armenian family
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Encouraging Anna's work, I encourage the public, economic, educational, and political activism of women who make up the majority of Armenia’s population. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan posted this on his Facebook page, and also posted photos of his wife, Anna Hakobyan.

In particular, he added: “The perceptions that limit the socioeconomic activity of the majority of the population of the country contradict the interests of bringing our country to a new level of development.

“P.S. My vision of women's activism does not conflict with my perceptions of the Armenian family. I am proud to have a strong Armenian family. ”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
