Former member of Yerevan Council of Elders: Mr. Pashinyan, open government house doors before people

Sona Aghekyan, a former member of the Yerevan Council of Elders, organized a protest near government houses in Yerevan early this morning. She demanded that the doors of the houses be opened before the people, just as the doors of the presidential palace and the parliament were opened.
According to Sona Aghekyan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has cut back 10,000 teachers to repair those houses with that money.
“We do not raise the pension of the pensioner, we say we have no possibility. How can you not have the possibility, Mr. Nikol Pashinyan? You are able to spend so much money on just two families annually for a renovated area, but don't have the money to raise the pension of a pensioner?,” she asked.
Aghekyan offered to open the doors of these private houses, thus ensuring the prime minister's security.
"This is a big crime when Armenia has a huge debt. So, should our unborn grandchildren pay this debt? You senselessly waste this money when it can be saved right here, in the right place," she added, in particular.