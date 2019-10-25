Emergency at Yerevan international airport: Suspicious object found

An emergency occurred the Yerevan international airport.
On Thursday, at 11:25pm, the 911 emergency hotline received a call informing that that an explosive device was found on the 2nd floor of Zvartnots International Airport, and sappers were needed.
One firefighting crew, three rescuer squads, emergency and rescue teams, National Emergency Response Team, emergency response teams, a psychologist, a physician from the disaster medical center, and sappers were dispatched to the scene.
An unknown plastic bag was found at the front door of the second floor of the airport.
Before rescuers arrived at the scene, police officers moved the bag to the parking lot (about 50m away).
The preliminary examination revealed that the object was not an explosive.