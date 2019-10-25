News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 25
USD
475.86
EUR
529.58
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.06
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
475.86
EUR
529.58
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.06
Show news feed
Emergency at Yerevan international airport: Suspicious object found
Emergency at Yerevan international airport: Suspicious object found
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

An emergency occurred the Yerevan international airport.

On Thursday, at 11:25pm, the 911 emergency hotline received a call informing that that an explosive device was found on the 2nd floor of Zvartnots International Airport, and sappers were needed.

One firefighting crew, three rescuer squads, emergency and rescue teams, National Emergency Response Team, emergency response teams, a psychologist, a physician from the disaster medical center, and sappers were dispatched to the scene.

An unknown plastic bag was found at the front door of the second floor of the airport.

Before rescuers arrived at the scene, police officers moved the bag to the parking lot (about 50m away).

The preliminary examination revealed that the object was not an explosive.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Woman, 30, killed in Armenia was pregnant: Details revealed
A man argued with the woman about not being honest with others…
Yerevan road works leave two people injured
A 35-year-old resident of Yerevan, Varujan V., hit two pedestrians and crashed into a parked Ford car…
39 found dead in truck near London are Chinese
The police found 39 bodies in a truck trailer in the industrial zone of the UK city of Grace in Essex…
 Woman, 45, dies in Armenian road accident
An investigation is underway…
 Arsen Babayan's lawyer: Arrest decision will be appealed, up to ECHR
“I don’t want to talk about the reasons, because we understand that this is a political process…
Yerevan police found car attacker in hours
An operative group from the Mashtots Police Department went to the scene…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos