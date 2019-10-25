Current Bolivian president, Morales, wins elections

Current Bolivian President Evo Morales has been declared the winner of the country's elections, according to the electoral tribunal, BBC reported.
According to TSE, Mr Morales had 47.1% of the vote with 99.9% of ballots counted, avoiding a second round run-off.
Voting in the presidential and parliamentary elections took place in Bolivia on Sunday, the first preliminary results were published almost four hours after the closure of the polls.
After a break on Tuesday evening, the Higher Electoral Court published new preliminary quick counting data, according to which Morales gains the required number of votes to win in the first round. After the announcement of these results, protests broke out in the country. Morales declared a state of emergency in Bolivia on Wednesday and accused the opposition of trying to organize a coup.