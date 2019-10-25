News
Mike Pence: US does not seek confrontation with China
Mike Pence: US does not seek confrontation with China
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The US does not seek confrontation with China, said Vice President Mike Pence in a speech on the future of the two countries. 

“The United States does not seek confrontation with China. We are not seeking to contain China’s development,” CNBC reported quoting Pence. 

“But so far it appears the Chinese Communist Party continues to resist a true opening or convergence with global norms,” the vice president said, adding that China’s actions demonstrate “that it’s the Chinese Communist Party that has been decoupling from the wider world for decades.”

“People sometimes ask whether the Trump Administration seeks to ‘decouple’ from China. The answer is a resounding, ‘No,’” he said.
