Yerevan road works leave two people injured

The road works carried out in Yerevan without appropriate safety measures ended in a tragic accident, leaving two people injured.
A 35-year-old resident of Yerevan, Varujan V., hit two pedestrians and crashed into a parked Ford car, shamshyan.com reported.
Both injured were employees carrying out road works and at the time of the accident they were setting signs and carried out work on marking the roadway.
Road work on the avenue continues on the fifth day. As of the morning of October 25, there were still no warning signs.