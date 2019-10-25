News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 25
USD
475.86
EUR
529.58
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.06
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
475.86
EUR
529.58
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.06
Show news feed
Yerevan road works leave two people injured
Yerevan road works leave two people injured
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

The road works carried out in Yerevan without appropriate safety measures ended in a tragic accident, leaving two people injured.

A 35-year-old resident of Yerevan, Varujan V., hit two pedestrians and crashed into a parked Ford car, shamshyan.com reported.

Both injured were employees carrying out road works and at the time of the accident they were setting signs and carried out work on marking the roadway.

Road work on the avenue continues on the fifth day. As of the morning of October 25, there were still no warning signs.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Woman, 30, killed in Armenia was pregnant: Details revealed
A man argued with the woman about not being honest with others…
Emergency at Yerevan international airport: Suspicious object found
One firefighting crew, three rescuer squads, emergency and rescue teams, National Emergency Response Team, emergency response teams, a psychologist, a physician from the disaster medical center, and sappers were dispatched to the scene…
 39 found dead in truck near London are Chinese
The police found 39 bodies in a truck trailer in the industrial zone of the UK city of Grace in Essex…
 Woman, 45, dies in Armenian road accident
An investigation is underway…
 Arsen Babayan's lawyer: Arrest decision will be appealed, up to ECHR
“I don’t want to talk about the reasons, because we understand that this is a political process…
Yerevan police found car attacker in hours
An operative group from the Mashtots Police Department went to the scene…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos