Ara Babloyan: With Hrayr Tovmasyan, I made the same mistake as with Nikol Pashinyan

The Armenian Special Investigation Service distributed an extract from the interrogation of the Armenian parliament ex-speaker,Ara Babloyan. An excerpt is circulated in connection with Babloyan’s statement: “I can be accused of one thing - to support the coming of Nikol Pashinyan to power. This can certainly be blamed. If they decide to investigate it, I’m ready to confirm it.”
During the interrogation he said: “Honestly, what I wanted to say is that the current Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was also appointed prime minister from the post of deputy and he did not submit an application for refusal of the deputy’s mandate.
If we assume that in the case of Hrayr Tovmasyan, I committed a violation on the part that he did not submit an application on the refusal of the deputy mandate, but registered his early resignation of deputy powers, then a similar violation was allegedly allowed in the case of Nikol Pashinyan.
However, after consulting with my lawyer, I realized that in such conditions, after the appointment to a public post, the powers of the deputy, according to the amendments of 2015 in Article 95 of the Constitution, cease by force of law. I have nothing to add to this part of the interview.”