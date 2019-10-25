Armenia Minister of Finance receives German Ambassador

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Minister of Finance Atom Janjughazyan received the newly appointed German Ambassador Michael Banzhaf.
During the meeting, the parties referred to current cooperation and prospects for its development, the ministry informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. Particular emphasis was given to the importance of programs in energy, environment, small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as agricultural insurance. The activities of the KfW bank and the German international cooperation company GIZ in Armenia were also discussed.
At the end of the meeting, the Armenian and German government agreement on financial cooperation was signed.