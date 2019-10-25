News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 25
USD
475.86
EUR
529.58
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.06
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
475.86
EUR
529.58
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.06
Show news feed
Armenia Minister of Finance receives German Ambassador
Armenia Minister of Finance receives German Ambassador
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Minister of Finance Atom Janjughazyan received the newly appointed German Ambassador Michael Banzhaf.

During the meeting, the parties referred to current cooperation and prospects for its development, the ministry informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. Particular emphasis was given to the importance of programs in energy, environment, small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as agricultural insurance. The activities of the KfW bank and the German international cooperation company GIZ in Armenia were also discussed.

At the end of the meeting, the Armenian and German government agreement on financial cooperation was signed.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Yerevan to host 7th International Forum "Anticontrafact 2019”
It has become a key platform for discussions within the Eurasian Economic Union…
 Armenia train operations restored
South Caucasus Railway employees claim their salaries have been cut by introducing a bonus system…
 ADB representative to Armenia Minister of Economy: We expect to target key funding areas
Tigran Khachatryan received Paolo Spantigati, the Asian Development Bank Country Director for Armenia…
 Newspaper: Armenia PM to meet with Russia’s Putin in coming days
The Armenian authorities want the natural gas price to remain the same…
 Spokesperson: Losses resulting from strike in South Caucasus Railways will be calculated
“The data will be published immediately after the final calculations…
Samvel Karapetyan: We will work with Armenian authorities
They have business cooperation with the new authorities…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos