Political scientist: Either Armenia PM has to hold Vermishyan accountable or let’s wait for New Delhi's response

Either Vermishyan has to answer for what he has said, or the prime minister must hold his underling accountable, or let’s wait for the official New Delhi response. Political scientist Suren Sargsyan wrote about this in his Facebook post.
In particular, he noted as follows:
Imagine a situation like this: New Delhi, Government session.
An official states: "We need to ask who we want this country for: Armenians? Azerbaijanis? Or intellectuals whom we want to involve?"
Can you imagine? Me too, no.
Because exactly one month ago, on this very day, the Prime Minister of Armenia was saying something completely different to the Prime Minister of India.
I'll point out a few more things.
1. There are no Pakistanis in Armenia. We cannot "want" a country for them. They consider us enemies.
2. Indians and Pakistanis treat each other like Armenians and Azerbaijanis. That is, the comparison itself is not only offensive because it is racist, but it also puts enemies on the same plane, one of which is an enemy to us, too.
Now: Either Vermishyan has to answer for what he has said, or the prime minister should hold his underling accountable, or let’s wait for the official New Delhi response.
Armenian PM on Vermishyan statement: Excuse me, but it’s not a correct statement