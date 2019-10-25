Ashotyan: Parliamentary diplomacy results are zero

Armenia parliament speaker Ararat Mirzoyan spoke at the 141st Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Belgrade and how many times did he touch upon the Artsakh issue in his extensive speech? ZERO, the vice-chair of the Republican Party of Armenia Armen Ashotyan wrote on Facebook.
According to him, the Artsakh issue is constantly absent in the international speeches of the Secretary of the Security Council.
“Two days ago a government hour passed in the National Assembly. A total of 48 deputies hav registered for questions. The FM was also present. How many questions do you think Zohrab Mnatsakanyan answered? The correct answer is ZERO.”