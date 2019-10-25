News
ADB representative to Armenia Minister of Economy: We expect to target key funding areas
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s  Minister of Economy Tigran Khachatryan received the delegation of Asian Development Bank (ADB), led by Paolo Spantigati, ADB Country Director for Armenia.

Paolo Spantigati referred to the multifaceted ADB regional assistance programs, the ministry informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. He highlighted the role of the Armenian government in the public-private partnership and noted that they continue to study the priority areas where they can maximize their potential support and look forward to targeting priorities and key funding areas through mutual cooperation with the Armenian government.

The Minister noted in his speech: “ADB, as one of the major financial institutions, supports the implementation of government programs and is currently heavily involved in the implementation of infrastructure projects. In this context, it is also important to continue discussions on the creation of private sector financing opportunities."

During the meeting the parties discussed the main directions of the development of the partnership strategy, and some other matters.

The Minister outlined the priorities of the Ministry of Economy and emphasized the importance of further support and strengthening of mutual cooperation with ADB.
