Armenia train operations restored

On Friday at 12:40, all the trains of the South Caucasus Railway CJSC have resumed operations, including domestic trains.
South Caucasus Railways CJSC has apologized to people for the inconvenience and thanked in advance for their understanding.
In the afternoon of October 22, the employees of Yerevan, Gyumri, and Sanahin departments of the South Caucasus Railway went on strike. Railway traffic in Armenia was paralyzed, with both freight and passenger trains standing.
Employees demanded a 30% pay raise, but the SCR management disagreed.
Employees claim their salaries have been cut by introducing a bonus system. They are against it because they do not get bonuses, and for various reasons.
The problem concerns more than 3,000 employees of the company.