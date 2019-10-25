Armenia participates in annual eTwinning forum co-funded by the Erasmus+

Armenian participates in annual eTwinning forum co-funded by y the Erasmus+ in France.
Representatives of the Ministries of Education and IT Support, school principals and teachers from over 40 countries in the European education area are also participating in the event.
The conference presents the process and main directions of the project, various professional sessions and discussions, with the participation of representatives of the Ministries of Education and the opportunities for project continuity and development in individual countries.
On October 24, the winners of the 2019 European Quality Awards were awarded.
Lusine Bush, an English teacher at the Mkhitar Sebastatsi Educational Complex in Yerevan, was awarded.