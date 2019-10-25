News
Yerevan to host 7th International Forum "Anticontrafact 2019”
Yerevan to host 7th International Forum "Anticontrafact 2019”
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

On November 12-13, Yerevan will host the 7th International Forum "Anticontrafact 2019". It is dedicated to the fight against the illegal circulation of industrial products, including the protection of intellectual property rights.

The "Anticontrafact” Forum has become a key platform for discussions within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), where representatives of interested ministries and other state bodies of the EAEU countries, heads of large companies and organizations, leading international experts in the field, scientists and the public have the opportunity to discuss protection of industrial products, including counterfeit, illicit circulation of intellectual property, the problems of protection of the right to the formation of a civilized market for a constructive dialogue and develop joint solutions, products, and services.

A wide range of issues will be discussed during the forum.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
