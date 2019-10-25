Prosperous Armenia party calls for founding out why salaries were raised

Armenian PM presented the legal process, which his spokesman commented on the day before regarding the increase in salaries and premiums of ministers. Another question is how much such substantial increases were appropriate and justified, said Prosperous Armenia Party MP Iveta Tonoyan.
According to her, we should understand for what such significant salary increases were made. “I think that this should become a separate subject for discussion,” she said.
The increase in the premiums of ministers, their deputies and general secretaries of ministries, initiated by the Armenian government, caused an extremely mixed reaction in society. The situation was aggravated by the fact that this was a secret order.