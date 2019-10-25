US Secret Service interviews Eminem over Ivanka Trump lyrics

The US Secret Service interrogated rapper Eminem over Ivanka Trump lyrics, BuzzFeed reported.
Documents received by BuzzFeed indicate that service agents talked with the rapper about his song ‘Framed,' when mentions that Ivanka Trump.
“This week, the agency turned over 40 pages of documents that prove they did in fact interview the rapper. It turns out their interest in speaking with him was based on “threatening lyrics” from his rap “Framed” that appeared on Revival. The Secret Service characterized Eminem as “exhibiting inappropriate behavior” and noted that he, via the rap, “threatens protectee,” the source noted.
“At the conclusion of the interview, Agents again offered to answer any questions. It was also explained that any additional questions about this investigation should be directed to the USSS [United States Secret Service] Office of Government and Public Affairs. Counsel then escorted Agents from Mather's office,” the documents say.
Two days later, Eminem’s interrogation was discussed at a meeting in the Secret Service, where it was decided not to forward the case to the prosecutor.