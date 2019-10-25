Armenian delegates in Paris, discuss prospects for launching Armenia-EU visa liberalization dialogue

The Armenian interdepartmental delegation—led by head of the Migration Service, Armen Ghazaryan—that had left for France to discuss the prospects of launching the EU-Armenia visa liberalization dialogue, on Thursday had a meeting with their French colleagues, in Paris.

The French delegation was led by, Hugh Bezancnaut, Director of Immigration Division of the General Department of Foreigners of France.

During the meeting, content discussions were held around the launch of the aforesaid dialogue and an effective exchange of views took place.

The Armenian side underscored the effective implementation of the Armenia-EU Visa Facilitation and Readmission Agreements, which are a precondition for the launch of this dialogue. Also, Ghazaryan presented statistics, spoke about the increasing rates of forced and voluntary return, and programs implemented in the field.

In his turn, Bezancnaut expressed satisfaction with the high level of bilateral cooperation in migration, and emphasized the importance of ensuring continuity of contacts both before and after the launch of this dialogue.