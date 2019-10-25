News
Historic voting: Armenian Genocide resolution will be put to vote at US House of Representatives
Historic voting: Armenian Genocide resolution will be put to vote at US House of Representatives
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The Armenian Genocide resolution will be discussed and voted on at the US House of Representatives next week. US Congressman Frank Pallone posted about this on his Twitter micro blog.

“Next week, the House of Representatives will take a historic vote to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide. America must speak up in opposition to crimes against humanity, especially as Turkey threatens a new ethnic cleansing campaign in Northern Syria," he tweeted.

The Armenian Assembly of America reports that the number of supporters of the resolution is increasing.

Earlier, Congressmen Adam Schiff and Gus Bilirakis had launched a new resolution on the Armenian Genocide. The bill is aimed at rejecting the denial of the Armenian Genocide, the US government’s recognizing and commemorating the Armenian Genocide, and the importance of raising awareness about the Armenian Genocide to prevent such crimes in the future.

US media, referring to the issue, believe it is likely that next week, Democrats at the House of Representatives will ratify the resolution.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
