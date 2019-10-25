Jeff Bezos loses almost $ 7 billion in one evening

Armenia political technologist: When corruption is being eliminated, wages should rise

Woman, 30, killed in Armenia was pregnant: Details revealed

Artsrun Hovhannisyan: Soldier who left military unit for over 3 days will be held responsible

Baghdad police use tear gas and fire into air to disperse protest

My Step bloc MP regrets dismissal of Armenian police chief

My step MP against release of Nairi Hunanyan until he begins to cooperate with investigation

Armenia government discusses emergency ministry request for allocations from 2020 state budget

Latvian translation of Hovhannes Tumanyan’s fairy tales published

North Korea accuses US officials of hostility towards Pyongyang

Historic voting: Armenian Genocide resolution will be put to vote at US House of Representatives

Armenian CC ex-head interviewed as witness

Prosperous Armenia party: Decision to pardon Hunanyan is in jurisdiction of authorities

My Step: Arsen Babayan is not subjected to political persecution

Armenian MFA: We inform about FMs meetings in agreed manner

Yerevan to host 7th International Forum "Anticontrafact 2019”

Smoking indoors to be banned in Armenia (VIDEO)

Armenian delegates in Paris, discuss prospects for launching Armenia-EU visa liberalization dialogue

MP: Prosperous Armenia considers arrest of Arsen Babayan from purely legal point of view

Armenia participates in annual eTwinning forum co-funded by the Erasmus+

Armenia train operations restored

Yerevan road works leave two people injured

Prosperous Armenia party calls for founding out why salaries were raised

Artsakh President signs decree on conferring title to Shoura Ohanyan

Trump decides to cancel government subscriptions for The New York Times, The Washington Post

Protests resume in Iraq

Political scientist: Either Armenia PM has to hold Vermishyan accountable or let’s wait for New Delhi's response

Current Bolivian president, Morales, wins elections

Erdogan demands extradition of Kurdish commander

US may maintain 500 troops in northeast Syria

ADB representative to Armenia Minister of Economy: We expect to target key funding areas

Ara Babloyan: With Hrayr Tovmasyan, I made the same mistake as with Nikol Pashinyan

Armenia Minister of Finance receives German Ambassador

Emergency at Yerevan international airport: Suspicious object found

About 300 Russian military police arrive in Syria

Former member of Yerevan Council of Elders: Mr. Pashinyan, open government house doors before people

Ardshinbank receives €3.5 million financing by International Bank for Economic Cooperation (IBEC)

PM: My vision of women's activism does not conflict with my perceptions of Armenian family

Newspaper: Armenia ministers personally demanded PM increase in salaries

Newspaper: Armenia MPs being photographed for Wikipedia

Newspaper: Armenia PM to meet with Russia’s Putin in coming days

Cyberespionage campaign targets UN agencies

Turkey hopes to overcome disagreements with US over F-35

Boris Johnson wants to hold election on December 12

OIF Secretary General plans to visit Armenia next year

German defense minister offers NATO to create safety zone in Syria

PACE president ready to continue supporting democracy development in Armenia

Marija Pejcinovic Buric: Council of Europe follows Armenia reforms

Armenian MP meets with Nairi Hunanyan in jail

EU reaffirms continued support to Armenia, PM meets with head of EU delegation

Ex-Armenia parliament speaker says his actions were in compliance with Constitution

Ex-Armenian speaker remains suspect in case, attorney says

Ex-deputy chief of staff arrested, Armenia falls by 6 positions in Doing Business ranking, 24.10.2019 digest

Armenian Genocide resolution scheduled for House Floor vote next week

39 found dead in truck near London are Chinese

Armenia, China discuss construction of new technological smelter in Alaverdi

President signs decree: Hovhannes Kocharyan relieved of post of police deputy chief

Armenian police deputy chief fired at PM Pashinyan’s request?

Erdogan again threatens Europe with hundreds of thousands of refugees

Armenian parliament speaker: We cannot turn a blind eye to degradation of rule of law

ABB's Masis branch officially reopens (PHOTOS)

Armenian defense minister meets with NATO Deputy Secretary General

Armenia PM spokesperson: Deputy Police Chief Hovhannes Kocharyan's statement was followed by his resignation

Yerevan Kentron district head submits resignation

Eurasian Union premiers to sign precious metal transactions

Spokesperson: Losses resulting from strike in South Caucasus Railways will be calculated

Pashinyan's spokesman comments on resignation boom

Samvel Karapetyan: We will work with Armenian authorities

Armenian Armed Forces’ general staff chief on working visit to Jordan

Kurds say they are ready to discuss Syrian army

Car importers protest outside Armenia government

Armenia official: With support of World Bank, $130mn-worth projects have been implemented in country

PM's spokesman comments on Armenian former parliament speaker’s statement

Vladimir Karapetyan on agreements in Sochi: There is confidential element in this

PM spokesperson awaits statements on parliament attack case

Pentagon head: Turkey should work in Syria with NATO, not Russia

Dollar drops in Armenia

Armenia Food Safety Inspectorate "One Window" system launches in Yerevan

Armenia Public Services Regulatory Commission chief comments on if natural gas price will change

Armenia State Revenue Committee chief: Ex-PM Hrant Bagratyan’s analysis is correct

Former CC President, Armenian parliament ex-speaker invited to SIS

Ashotyan: Decision to detain Arsen Babayan is one of manifestations of Bacchanal in country

Japan PM to Armenia President: You focus on new technologies, looking to future

Woman, 45, dies in Armenian road accident

Avinyan to Georgian FM: Dynamics of Armenian-Georgian relations’ development is positive

Prosperous Armenia Party comments on Nairi Hunanyan petition for early release

Belarus’ MP: Eurasian Union does not justify itself as economic association

Armenia State Revenue Committee chief: I, too, get that 1.5 million drams

State Duma deputy: Azerbaijan’s entry into Eurasian Union not to be on agenda

SRC chair: State Revenue Committee has clear bonuses scheme

MP: Armenia proposes to form parliamentary body within Eurasian Union

Armenia PM: We tell villagers to insure their land so they get huge compensation when hail comes

Armenian PM on Vermishayn statement: Excuse me, but it’s not a correct statement

Armenia PM comments on providing tax breaks for companies engaged in space activities

Arsen Babayan: I've done nothing that would make me legally liable

Lena Nazaryan, Varazdat Karapetyan, other MPs meet those blocking Amulsar road

Armenia premier on subsidy programs: God forbid we find out somewhere that poor quality work was done

Transparency International: Vahe Grigoryan’s non-participation in CC work is a better decision

Trump reiterates desire to withdraw from Paris climate deal

National Standardization and Metrology Authority CJSC of Armenia is established