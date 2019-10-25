Smoking indoors to be banned in Armenia (VIDEO)

Smoking indoors will be banned in Armenia. The government has approved a respective draft law that will be debated and voted on by the National Assembly.
The government has released a video featuring opinions on to what extent this decision is acceptable.
One of the restaurants' representatives noted that in the case of restaurants located on the first floor of the building, the problem would be that people would constantly come out to smoke, causing inconvenience to the building's occupants.
Ashot Barseghyan, Coordinator of the Armenian Association of Restaurants, said that they do not want to be a “police officer” and oversee the behavior of their customers.