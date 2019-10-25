MP: Prosperous Armenia considers arrest of Arsen Babayan from purely legal point of view

The Prosperous Armenia party is considering the arrest of the former deputy chief of staff of the Armenian parliament Arsen Babayan from a purely legal point of view, Prosperous Armenia parliamentary faction spokesperson Arman Abovyan said on Friday.
According to him, they have a clear and precise position on this issue.
“Each legal process must proceed within the law and the Constitution. There are a lot of opinions and, moreover, they are very controversial. We are guided by the simple idea that there are legal processes, and we must rely on them,” Abovyan said. He also noted that one should not rely on the emotional background, on rumors, information pressure, but rely on clear, understandable legal processes.
“Our law deputies have their own opinion, and we follow every process. If necessary, we will express our opinion. But we are now considering the problem exclusively in a purely legal sense,” he said.