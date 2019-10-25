News
Friday
October 25
News
Armenian MFA: We inform about FMs meetings in agreed manner
Armenian MFA: We inform about FMs meetings in agreed manner
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Armenian Foreign Ministry commented on the statement of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Slovakian Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak, about the imminent meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers in Bratislava.

“The meetings of the leaders and FMs of Armenia and Azerbaijan are carried out exclusively through the mediation of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group or senior representatives of the co-chairing countries” she said. “Indeed, the co-chairs presented a proposal to hold a meeting, which is mentioned both in our message following the meeting of the FMs in New York, and the statement of the mediators following the visit to the region. As you know, we inform about such meetings in an agreed manner, and we do not intend to violate this principle.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
