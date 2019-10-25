Armenia government discusses emergency ministry request for allocations from 2020 state budget

The Armenian government, led by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, on Friday discussed the Emergency Situations Ministry request for allocations foreseen by 2020 state budget
In the context of the priorities of the Ministry, priority issues, measures aimed at their fulfillment, structural reforms were touched upon in accordance with what the respective sectors are expected to do in 2020.
The Prime Minister emphasized that state budget allocations to state agencies should be targeted, and spending should be justified as much as possible. In this context, the head of government gave a number of recommendations, as well as instructed to be consistent in the effective implementation of structural reforms.