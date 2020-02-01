Armenia National Human Rights Strategy, draft 2020-2022 action plan public debates held

Soldier kills eight fellow servicemen in Russia

Armenian FM: We have been waiting from Azerbaijan a signal, a message which refers to our interests

Deputy FM: Armenia citizens complain to MFA about foreign embassies’ activities

Lawyer: Entrepreneur Samvel Mayrapetyan must be under supervision of doctors before 2nd surgery

Two arrested on suspicion of killing 39 Chinese migrants in Britain

FM at BBC HardTalks: I’ve made a choice to move from diplomatic career to politics

Ex-head of Serzh Sargsyan's security hands over AMD 3 billion to state

Armenian lawmakers to visit Rome, Naples

Armenian parliament speaker meets with Co-Rapporteur of PACE Monitoring Committee

FM says Armenia pursues development agenda and cannot exclude Artsakh people

1 rescuer killed, 1 injured in Lori province fire, Armenian Emergencies minister arrives at scene

SCR: Locomotive brigades violated Armenian legislation

Armenia Special Investigation Service interviews parliament secretariat head as witness

Dollar holding steady in Armenia

Armenia border villages to have LED lighting through "Bright Border" project

Slovenian parliament speaker: Armenia-EU deal to be ratified in near future

EU ambassador doubts Armenia understands essence of visa liberalization

US Secret Service interviews Eminem over Ivanka Trump lyrics

PM: Strategic vision of Armenia's transformation is crucial to long-term development of our country (VIDEO)

Political technologist: Arsen Babayan accused of helping to usurp power, but there is no usurper

NGO head: Armenian new government is actively working on liberalizing visa regime with EU

Armenian PM Pashinyan arrives in Moscow

Armen Sarkissian visits Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Court extends arrest of Kyrgyz ex-president

Ombudsman's representatives pay visits to Defense Ministry’s military units

Armenian president visits Asahi Group in Japan

Kommersant: Russian specialists to gain access to biological laboratory in Armenia

Bright Armenia party leader has no desire to meet with Nairi Hunanyan

US Justice Department opens criminal case on origins of investigation into Russian intervention

Bright Armenia party intends to summon SIS head and ask him some questions

Rouhani: Tehran-Baku relations development beneficial both to two countries, and region

Protests continue in Lebanon

Ucom’s newly opened service center to operate in Megamall

Armenia appellate court examines Multi Group director arrest matter

Armenia National Human Rights Strategy, draft 2020-2022 action plan public debates held

Ashotyan: Parliamentary diplomacy results are zero

Arshavir Garamyan: It is necessary to carefully study, analyze geopolitical, military-political situation

Mike Pence: US does not seek confrontation with China

Bright Armenia party: Police and NSS cannot engage in politics

Bright Armenia party leader tries to refute allegations of loyalty to current government

Bright Armenia party condemns secret increase in ministers' salaries

Armenia man claims his baby died from vaccine

Kocharyan: It is necessary to find out what really happened with Hayk Harutyunyan

Jeff Bezos loses almost $ 7 billion in one evening

Armenia political technologist: When corruption is being eliminated, wages should rise

Woman, 30, killed in Armenia was pregnant: Details revealed

Artsrun Hovhannisyan: Soldier who left military unit for over 3 days will be held responsible

Baghdad police use tear gas and fire into air to disperse protest

My Step bloc MP regrets dismissal of Armenian police chief

My step MP against release of Nairi Hunanyan until he begins to cooperate with investigation

Armenia government discusses emergency ministry request for allocations from 2020 state budget

Latvian translation of Hovhannes Tumanyan’s fairy tales published

North Korea accuses US officials of hostility towards Pyongyang

Historic voting: Armenian Genocide resolution will be put to vote at US House of Representatives

Armenian CC ex-head interviewed as witness

Prosperous Armenia party: Decision to pardon Hunanyan is in jurisdiction of authorities

My Step: Arsen Babayan is not subjected to political persecution

Armenian MFA: We inform about FMs meetings in agreed manner

Yerevan to host 7th International Forum "Anticontrafact 2019”

Smoking indoors to be banned in Armenia (VIDEO)

Armenian delegates in Paris, discuss prospects for launching Armenia-EU visa liberalization dialogue

MP: Prosperous Armenia considers arrest of Arsen Babayan from purely legal point of view

Armenia participates in annual eTwinning forum co-funded by the Erasmus+

Armenia train operations restored

Yerevan road works leave two people injured

Prosperous Armenia party calls for founding out why salaries were raised

Artsakh President signs decree on conferring title to Shoura Ohanyan

Trump decides to cancel government subscriptions for The New York Times, The Washington Post

Protests resume in Iraq

Political scientist: Either Armenia PM has to hold Vermishyan accountable or let’s wait for New Delhi's response

Current Bolivian president, Morales, wins elections

Erdogan demands extradition of Kurdish commander

US may maintain 500 troops in northeast Syria

ADB representative to Armenia Minister of Economy: We expect to target key funding areas

Ara Babloyan: With Hrayr Tovmasyan, I made the same mistake as with Nikol Pashinyan

Armenia Minister of Finance receives German Ambassador

Emergency at Yerevan international airport: Suspicious object found

About 300 Russian military police arrive in Syria

Former member of Yerevan Council of Elders: Mr. Pashinyan, open government house doors before people

Ardshinbank receives €3.5 million financing by International Bank for Economic Cooperation (IBEC)

PM: My vision of women's activism does not conflict with my perceptions of Armenian family

Newspaper: Armenia ministers personally demanded PM increase in salaries

Newspaper: Armenia MPs being photographed for Wikipedia

Newspaper: Armenia PM to meet with Russia’s Putin in coming days

Cyberespionage campaign targets UN agencies

Turkey hopes to overcome disagreements with US over F-35

Boris Johnson wants to hold election on December 12

OIF Secretary General plans to visit Armenia next year

German defense minister offers NATO to create safety zone in Syria

PACE president ready to continue supporting democracy development in Armenia

Marija Pejcinovic Buric: Council of Europe follows Armenia reforms

Armenian MP meets with Nairi Hunanyan in jail

EU reaffirms continued support to Armenia, PM meets with head of EU delegation

Ex-Armenia parliament speaker says his actions were in compliance with Constitution

Ex-Armenian speaker remains suspect in case, attorney says

Ex-deputy chief of staff arrested, Armenia falls by 6 positions in Doing Business ranking, 24.10.2019 digest

Armenian Genocide resolution scheduled for House Floor vote next week

39 found dead in truck near London are Chinese

Armenia, China discuss construction of new technological smelter in Alaverdi

President signs decree: Hovhannes Kocharyan relieved of post of police deputy chief