Armenia National Human Rights Strategy, draft 2020-2022 action plan public debates held

Public discussion on the National Strategy for the Protection of Human Rights and the draft of its 2020-2022 action plan launched today, with the participation of Deputy Minister of Justice of Armenia Kristine Grigoryan, and with the aim of making the process of developing strategic documents more participatory.
About thirty representatives of the state and public sector participated in the event.
Welcoming the participants, Deputy Minister Grigoryan presented the main points of the Strategy, stressing that the Ministry has been sincere in the development of this strategy and has honestly assessed the situation, highlighting all matters regarding human rights issues. The Deputy Minister added that it is only through facing the problems that it is possible to outline the right ways of their solution in the coming years.
Also, Grigoryan congratulated on Armenia’s election as a member of the UN Human Rights Council, stressing that it is another step towards transforming Armenia from a law-consuming state into a law-creating state.
Subsequently, the National Human Rights Strategy and its draft action plan were discussed.