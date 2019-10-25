My Step: Arsen Babayan is not subjected to political persecution

The former deputy chief of staff of the Armenian parliament Arsen Babayan is not being subjected to political persecution, Hovhannes Igityan, My Step ruling bloc MP said on Friday.
According to him, all processes take place within the law.
“If this is political persecution, then in the civilized world, it turns out that everyone is being persecuted because they are asked questions and are waiting for clear answers,” he said.
When asked if this process was directed against the chair of the Constitutional Court, Hrayr Tovmasyan, the MP noted that it would be better not to speak on this subject, since Tovmasyan would not mind having this issue politicized.
Meanwhile, human rights activists argue that depriving Arsen Babayan of freedom is illegal, as the article he is charged with falls under the amnesty announced earlier.