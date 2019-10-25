News
Friday
October 25
News
Woman, 30, killed in Armenia was pregnant: Details revealed
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A 30-year-old woman who was brutally murdered in May of that year in Ararat province was 25 to 26 weeks pregnant. Armenian News-NEWS.am learned from the indictment sent to court.

According to the indictment, Hakob O. killed a 30-year-old pregnant woman on the night of May 8, 2019, with whom she had been in close relationships for five years.

According to the indictment, in a field in the backyard of a Masis town cemetery, a man argued with the woman about not being honest with others, including her intimate relationship with friends. After founding out that she is pregnant he had beaten her to death.
