Armenia man claims his baby died from vaccine

The best thing the Ministry of Health can do is close it down. Narek G., whose 4.5-month-old baby died at Heratsi Polyclinic in Yerevan hours after the vaccination, told this to reporters today. According to him, a criminal case has been initiated, which was recently dropped because of the lack of corpus delicti.

Narek G. reported that the cause of death of his child as a congenital heart defect was published on the official Facebook page of the Ministry of Justice, whereas there was no forensic examination yet.

Narek G. said that based on the documents obtained during the proceedings, it can be concluded that his child was given medication that had expired one year ago and that there a timetable in Armenia for illegal vaccination.

"The case has been dropped due to lack of corpus delicti," he added.

Narek G. said that he has petitioned to the Prosecutor General to cancel the dismissal decision.

“We deal with perfect ignorants. The best thing the Ministry of Health can do is to close it down,” he said.