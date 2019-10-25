My step MP against release of Nairi Hunanyan until he begins to cooperate with investigation

The meeting of the MP Arman Babajanyan and Nairi Hunanyan was important in the sense that 20 years after the execution of the parliament, he has the opportunity to file an application for early release, said My Step MP Andranik Kocharyan.
The state has legal tools for the realization of desire legally. Kocharyan also noted that there is an opinion according to which the society is not ready to see Nairi Hunanyan at large.
“In any case, until he refuses to cooperate with the preliminary investigation body. The case is suspended because of this,” he said.
Nairi Hunanyan was convicted in the case of the terrorist attack of October 27, 1999, when he and his accomplices seized the Armenian parliament. As a result of the attack, speaker Karen Demirchyan, Prime Minister Vazgen Sargsyan and six deputies were killed, more than 30 were injured of varying severity. The customers of the attack have not been identified.