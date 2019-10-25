US trade advisor: China is trying to bring US to its knees

China is trying to bring the U.S. to its knees, U.S. Trade Advisor Peter Navarro said.
He added that the Chinese economy is “suffering”, mentioning the lowest level of economic growth in the country since 1992. Navarro pointed to the lowest unemployment rate in the United States since a man walked on the moon.
Navarro expressed cautious optimism about trade negotiations between the US and China, adding that the battle with China is not just a trade war.
The U.S. official believes it is about trying to tackle broader problems, including intellectual property theft, currency manipulation, and the supply of fentanyl to the United States.