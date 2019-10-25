My Step bloc MP regrets dismissal of Armenian police chief

I am sorry that the Deputy Chief of Police of Armenia Hovhannes Kocharyan resigned, said My Step ruling bloc MP Andranik Kocharyan.
According to him, Hovhannes Kocharyan quite effectively cooperated with the Standing Parliamentary Committee on Defense and Security, which is led by Andranik Kocharyan.
“His departure is a personnel loss for the Armenian police,” the deputy noted.
When asked if it is right to dismiss a person for his views, since Prime Minister’s spokesman Vladimir Karapetyan said earlier that Kocharyan was removed from his post for his political statements, MP Kocharyan noted that the head of the security department has no right to make any or political statements, and such people have nothing to do in politics.
“Such a high-ranking police officer should understand that journalists can ask any question, but he should not engage in any political speculation. If the political context was noted in Kocharyan’s statement, then the decision should not have been long in coming,” he said.