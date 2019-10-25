Political technologist: Arsen Babayan accused of helping to usurp power, but there is no usurper

Media reports have been circulating for two days that Deputy Chief of Police Hovhannes Kocharyan has submitted his resignation, including that of Prime Minister's spokesman Vladimir Karapetyan, and it is only at the end of the second day that they decide that Vladimir Karapetyan should say that he has not resigned but has made a political statement for which he was fired. Political technologist Karen Kocharyan said this at a press conference today.

“I would like to ask a question to Mr. Karapetyan: If a police officer repeatedly sends a person to the National Assembly where political issues should also be discussed, what would that person say? (…). Second, Hovhannes Kocharyan had only voiced the government's opinion. To me, this style of work is not understandable as they say this, and then that. They are going back and forth,” Kocharyan said.

It should be reminded that Hovhannes Kocharyan stated that the police are against the approach that civilians can be appointed the National Security Service and Police chiefs.

Karen Kocharyan also touched upon the arrest and then detention of former National Assembly Deputy Chief of Staff Arsen Babayan. “Will you explain the meaning of detaining Arsen Babayan and then arresting him? What was he to do? Lawyers say one such nonsense is that they accuse Arsen Babayan of helping usurp power. Now there is no usurper, but there is a helper. Lawyers said one such nonsense is that they accuse Arsen Babayan of helping usurp power. Now there is no usurper, but there is a helper. Lawyers say it's nonsense. Suppose they do not find the usurper. Then what will they answer to Arsen Babayan? To whom has he helped? To what has he helped when there is no support?”