Court extends arrest of Kyrgyz ex-president

The Kyrgyz court has extended the arrest of ex-president Almazbek Atambayev until December 26, TASS reported referring to the lawyer of the former head of state Sergey Slesarev.
Atambaev, who led Kyrgyzstan from 2011 to 2017, was detained on August 8 at his residence in the village of Koi-Tash in the Chui province during an almost 24-hour special operation. Supporters of the former head of state, who repeatedly rejected all the charges against him, resisted, during the operation, one special forces officer was killed. During the confrontation, more than a hundred people turned for medical help, including police officers.
Kyrgyzstan's former President Almazbek Atambayev has been charged with murder and plotting a government coup.