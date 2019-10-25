Kocharyan: It is necessary to find out what really happened with Hayk Harutyunyan

Former Armenian police chief Hayk Harutyunyan was not psychologically ready to answer questions that he did not like, said My Step ruling bloc MP Andranik Kocharyan.
At the same time, according to him, if they had questioned him behind closed doors, he could answer many questions.
One of the psychological problems for Harutyunyan, the deputy said, was that he used to work in the penitentiary system and could not even imagine that one day he might be on the other side of the bars.
“First we need to find out if Hayk Harutyunyan committed suicide or was he killed? The quality of the work of the preliminary investigation bodies is very important in this regard, so that no political speculation arises. However, in the March 1 case, there is no longer a significant witness. Witnesses either run away or find themselves in such sad situations. The same thing happened in the October 27 case,” he said.