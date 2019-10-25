News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 25
USD
475.87
EUR
528.93
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.06
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
475.87
EUR
528.93
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.06
Show news feed
Ucom’s newly opened service center to operate in Megamall
Ucom’s newly opened service center to operate in Megamall
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

The new Ucom sales and service center was officially opened on Friday in Megamall shopping center at Nor Nork, and that is twice larger and expansive than the branch operating in that district for many years. It is Ucom service center with the largest assortment of smartphones, accessories and gadgets. This very branch presents the widest range of innovative equipment, including electric bicycle and scooters, a robot, drones and accessories for virtual reality experience seekers. 

In the event of a large flow of customers, service desks were added at the newly opened branch to provide faster service. In order to improve the customer experience, to easily find the desired product and orientate around the area, a clear retail zoning was carried out.

Those who prefer Ucom’s official partner - Apple products, will immediately spot a separate zone for iPhones and Apple accessories. Let us also add that all conditions have been created for the convenience of customers: at the waiting zone, in addition to the phone’s wired chargers there is also an option of wireless charging. 

“A special dedicated Smart Home zone has also been created in this service center, meant to attract the technological innovation seekers. Here one can find smart home solutions such as temperature and humidity sensors, security cameras, LED lamps, and many more. For the first time in this hall we start selling smart TVs”, said Hayk Yesayan, the Co-Founder and Director General at Ucom.

Among those invited to the opening there were the first 10 loyal subscribers living in Nor Nork district of Yerevan and benefiting from Ucom’s fixed and mobile services. They were rewarded for their loyalty with the latest Xiaomi Mi A3 smartphones, AirDots - wireless earplugs, as well as UcomPremier Black cards that enable Ucom subscribers to benefit from a set of advantages.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Creative Armenia announces $2,000 challenge for screenwriters
The First Page screenwriting challenge is now open...
 Ucom launches 'Quality Smartphones for Everyone' offer
This October, within the frames of “Quality Smartphones for Everyone” offer Ucom suggests...
 uPay takes part in DigiTec 2019 for first time as stand-alone company
When creating our new application we have studied international practice…
 Ucom is technical sponsor of WCIT 2019, the World IT Congress to be held in Armenia
“The outcome of the negotiations was announced back in October 2016, when Ucom-sponsored “Armath” Engineering Laboratories...
 Ucom kicks off pre-sales for the latest iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max smartphones
Buyers will be able to choose and pay in advance the full price of their preferred model online...
 Creative Armenia, Ucom announce winner of $2,000 movie poster challenge
Anahit Petrosyan is awarded the $2,000 top prize for her unique vision…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos