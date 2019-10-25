News
Bright Armenia party: Police and NSS cannot engage in politics
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The dismissal of the Deputy Chief of Police Hovhannes Kocharyan consists of two components, said Bright Armenia party leader Edmon Marukyan Friday commenting on the resignation of the deputy chief of police.

According to him, the Armed Forces, the Police, and the National Security Service cannot engage in politics or make political statements. However, he could not clearly say whether Kocharyan was relieved of his post, or, nevertheless, he resigned.

“Kocharyan also said that the police should become at least a ministry. However, when we developed a plan to change the structure of the government, the police, in the person of Mr. Kocharyan, opposed it,” he said.
