Bright Armenia party leader tries to refute allegations of loyalty to current government

First you need to figure out who accuses the Bright Armenia party of providing services to the current government, the leader of the party Edmon Marukyan said on Friday.
According to him, such statements are said from the representatives of the Republican Party of Armenia, which was previously in power, as well as their supporters who do not want to be behind bars.
“There is a group of people who was involved in the plunder of the country, and there is a group of people who, with civilians, justified all this,” he said adding that member of former ruling party RPA Armen Ashotyan is one of them.
“I hope that he at least has not appropriated anything to himself. As for the accusations against us, Bright Armenia party can provide services only to our country,” he said.