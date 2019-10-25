Bright Armenia party condemns secret increase in ministers' salaries

The Bright Armenia party condemns the secret increase in salaries of ministers and officials, party’s leader Edmon Marukyan said on Friday.
Marukyan noted that they are quite able to understand this approach, but questions arise.
“We understand that high-ranking officials should receive high salaries, but this cannot be done secretly. That is the question,” he said.
The deputy also noted that this decision should not have been taken bypassing the parliament.
The increase in salaries initiated by the Armenian government as bonuses to ministers, their deputies and general secretaries of ministries caused an extremely mixed reaction in society. The situation was aggravated as it was the secret decision.