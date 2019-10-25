Armenia appellate court examines Multi Group director arrest matter

The Criminal Court of Appeal of Armenia today is considering the Prosecutor's Office's appeal against the decision to release Sedrak Arustamyan, Director of Multi Group Company, on bail.
According to the NEWS.am correspondent, Arustamyan appeared in court with a cane.
Speaking to reporters, Arustamyan said he did not accept the charges. Asked if he ready to serve his time should the court decide to arrest him, "I'm ready for anything," he replied.
A month ago, Sedrak Arustamyan was granted bail as an alternative restraint and was released on an AMD 20mn bail.
Sedrak Arustamyan, Gurgen Sargsyan, and Suren Avagyan are accused under the Criminal Code articles on money laundering, tax evasion and fraudulent business, or the organization of these criminal acts—and in connection with the North-South Road Corridor project.