News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 25
USD
475.87
EUR
528.93
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.06
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
475.87
EUR
528.93
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.06
Show news feed
Bright Armenia party intends to summon SIS head and ask him some questions
Bright Armenia party intends to summon SIS head and ask him some questions
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


It is necessary to understand who was supported by the former deputy head of the apparatus of the Armenian parliament, said Bright Armenia party leader Edmon Marukyan on Friday at the Armenian parliament.

“He is accused of assistance. Therefore, it is necessary to understand who helped Arsen Babayan - Babloyan, or Tovmasyan?” Marukyan wonders.

According to him, they will closely monitor the development of events and all processes.

Former deputy chief of staff of Armenian parliament Arsen Babayan is accused of aiding usurpation of power and committing forgery. This criminal case was combined with a criminal case initiated upon usurpation of power on the basis of a statement by MP Arman Babajanyan. The deputy claims that the chair of the Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan usurped this position using criminal schemes.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos