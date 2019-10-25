Bright Armenia party intends to summon SIS head and ask him some questions

It is necessary to understand who was supported by the former deputy head of the apparatus of the Armenian parliament, said Bright Armenia party leader Edmon Marukyan on Friday at the Armenian parliament.
“He is accused of assistance. Therefore, it is necessary to understand who helped Arsen Babayan - Babloyan, or Tovmasyan?” Marukyan wonders.
According to him, they will closely monitor the development of events and all processes.
Former deputy chief of staff of Armenian parliament Arsen Babayan is accused of aiding usurpation of power and committing forgery. This criminal case was combined with a criminal case initiated upon usurpation of power on the basis of a statement by MP Arman Babajanyan. The deputy claims that the chair of the Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan usurped this position using criminal schemes.