Rouhani: Tehran-Baku relations development beneficial both to two countries, and region
Region:Azerbaijan, Iran
Theme: Politics

The development of bilateral relations between Tehran and Baku is beneficial not only to two countries, but also to the region, Rouhani said at a meeting with his Azeri counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, in Baku on Thursday night on the sidelines of the 18th Summit of Non-Aligned Movement.

Rouhani also highlighted the importance of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and noted that Iran and Azerbaijan have had very good cooperation in the INSTC project and Tehran hopes that its final phases are constructed more quickly, Tasnim reported

Aliyev, in his turn, described the visit of Rouhani to Baku as a good opportunity for the development of bilateral relations.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
