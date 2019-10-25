Bright Armenia party leader has no desire to meet with Nairi Hunanyan

Bright Armenia party leader Edmon Marukyan has no desire to meet with Nairi Hunanyan.
According to him, he has the right to submit an application in the prescribed manner, but he is sure that Nairi's request for early release will not be granted.
The chief executor of the terrorist act in the Armenian parliament on October 27, 1999, Nairi Hunanyan, sentenced to life imprisonment, has filed an application for parole. On 27 October 1999, a group of terrorists broke into the National Assembly building on Baghramyan Avenue in Yerevan, while the government was holding a question-and-answer session. They shot dead eight people.