Armenian president visits Asahi Group in Japan
Armenian president visits Asahi Group in Japan
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

During his working visit to Japan, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian met with Asahi Group CEO Akiyoshi Koji.

Asahi Group is a leading beer and non-alcoholic beverage company in Japan, which has been active in the field of food production and processing in recent years.

The head of the company told President Sarkissian about the main directions of production, cooperation with different markets.

President noted that Armenia is interested in cooperation with Japanese companies.

He noted that Armenia, being a member of Eurasian Economic Union could be a trading platform and a gateway to larger markets. 

Asahi Group chief noted that they would be happy to be more widely represented in Armenia and in the region. It was agreed that the representatives of the company will soon visit Armenia to get acquainted and discuss the opportunities of cooperation on the spot.
This text available in   Հայերեն
